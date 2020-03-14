Bossier to provide free breakfast and lunch to students during school closure

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Because schools are closed statewide due to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Bossier Schools have established 14 sites where students can pick up breakfast and lunch during the closure.
Beginning Monday, any child who is 18 years old or younger will be able to pick up both meals between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at feeding sites throughout the parish.
Staff members will be available during these times at the front of each school site to provide bagged meals to go.
Parents can drive through for pick-up or children can walk to the feeding site; however, children must be present to receive the meals. They do not have to be a student at the school to receive breakfast or lunch.
“A large number of children in Bossier Parish depend on schools for breakfast and lunch. In many cases, they are the only meals they get each day,” said Mitch Downey, superintendent of Bossier Schools.
“It gives us all peace of mind knowing Bossier Schools is stepping in to fill any void left by the month-long closure so that no child will go hungry.”
The following sites will serve breakfast and lunch from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, March 16 through Thursday, April 9:
- Benton Elementary
- Bossier Elementary
- Bossier High School
- Central Park Elementary
- Elm Grove Elementary
- Elm Grove Middle
- Haughton Elementary
- R.V. Kerr Elementary
- Meadowview Elementary
- Plain Dealing High School
- Plantation Park Elementary
- T.O. Rusheon Middle
- T. L. Rodes Elementary
- Waller Elementary
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.