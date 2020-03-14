Bossier to provide free breakfast and lunch to students during school closure

A teacher lines up the students for school-prepared lunches at Madison Crossing Elementary School in Canton, Miss., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Scott Clements, director of child nutrition at the Mississippi education department, said they’ve ordered two truckloads of trade mitigation pulled pork and four loads of kidney beans for use in their cafeterias. The products are coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is giving away the foods it’s buying to help farmers hurt by trade negotiations. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Because schools are closed statewide due to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Bossier Schools have established 14 sites where students can pick up breakfast and lunch during the closure.

Beginning Monday, any child who is 18 years old or younger will be able to pick up both meals between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at feeding sites throughout the parish.

Staff members will be available during these times at the front of each school site to provide bagged meals to go.

Parents can drive through for pick-up or children can walk to the feeding site; however, children must be present to receive the meals. They do not have to be a student at the school to receive breakfast or lunch.

“A large number of children in Bossier Parish depend on schools for breakfast and lunch. In many cases, they are the only meals they get each day,” said Mitch Downey, superintendent of Bossier Schools.

“It gives us all peace of mind knowing Bossier Schools is stepping in to fill any void left by the month-long closure so that no child will go hungry.”

The following sites will serve breakfast and lunch from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, March 16 through Thursday, April 9:

Benton Elementary

Bossier Elementary

Bossier High School

Central Park Elementary

Elm Grove Elementary

Elm Grove Middle

Haughton Elementary

R.V. Kerr Elementary

Meadowview Elementary

Plain Dealing High School

Plantation Park Elementary

T.O. Rusheon Middle

T. L. Rodes Elementary

Waller Elementary

