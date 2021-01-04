Bowie: High COVID hospitalizations kick in business, medical restrictions

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, […]

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – As of Monday, all bars in Bowie County are closed, restaurants must operate at 50 percent capacity and all elective medical procedures have been halted by order of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

On Saturday, Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell was notified by Dr. John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of Texas Department of State Health Services, that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area F, which includes Bowie County, have exceeded 15 percent of capacity for at least seven consecutive days.

According to Executive Order GA-32 signed by Abbott in October, when COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed 15 percent for at least seven days. The order will remain in effect until the area’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remain under 15 percent capacity for seven consecutive days.

Other counties included in TSA-F are Cass, Morris Red River and Titus Counties in the Ark-La-Tex, as well as in Delta, Hopkins and Lamar Counties.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 664 active cases in Bowie county that includes 220 new cases in Bowie County since Dec. 27, bringing the total of positive COVID-19 cases to 3,102, with 124 deaths.