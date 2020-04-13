BPSO: $15,000 donation used for dinner gift cards for COVID-19 workers

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington was honored when an anonymous donor gave $15,000 to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. He and the donor decided to pass on the blessing to the medical teams on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.

“The donor wanted to do something special for law enforcement,” Whittington said.

But, while law enforcement is always welcome and are grateful for donations, Whittington and the donor came up with another plan.

“Most of the time, we’re the ones taking it on the chin,” Whittington said. “But this time during the COVID-19 pandemic, I felt like paramedics, ambulance teams, nurses and doctors are the ones on the front lines,” and the donor agreed.

So, they used the $15,000 to purchase $50 gift cards from Silver Star Smokehouse and Texas Roadhouse and Bossier deputies delivered the gift cards April 9 – 10.

To make it even sweeter, both restaurants also donated 10 ‘dinners for two’ for medical staffs.

The special deliveries were made to medical personal throughout Bossier Parish at Willis-Knighton Bossier Health Center, Christus Bossier Emergency Hospital, Bossier City Fire Department, and Bossier Parish Fire Districts.

