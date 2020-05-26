Brookshire’s announces $1.2 million donation to Ark-La-Tex foodbanks

TYLER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In effort to help food banks that are seeing a rise in demand for resources to serve those most in need, Brookshire Grocery Co. is donating $1.2 million to make a difference in the communities it serves.

The donation will be distributed across BGC’s market area including the East Texas Food Bank, Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, FoodNet Food Bank (Louisiana), Northeast Louisiana Foodbank, and Harvest Regional Food Bank (Texarkana) over the next two years.

The $1.2 million donation will provide more than 9.6 million meals for families in East Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

Of the total donation, $1 million is from BGC’s giving back program and the additional $200,000 is as a result of the customer match program.

Customers who shopped at Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores participated in the match program by purchasing $1, $3, and $5 scan coupons to make monetary donations at checkout.

Customers raised $100,000 for their local food banks and BGC is matching the contributions in each community.

“Today, tomorrow and always, BGC is here for our customers to provide a safe shopping environment and to support our communities,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co.

“As we have for the last 92 years, we will continue to serve our neighbors because we are stronger together. We care about our communities and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19 and slow the spread.”

