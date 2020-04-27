Brookshire’s announces second round of retail employee bonuses

TYLER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) has announced it will give its almost 14,000 retail employees an additional second bonus that will equal up to a half-week’s pay.

In announcing the second round of bonuses, BGC said the bonuses and the additional pay is given “in recognition and gratitude of their service during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Added to the half-week’s pay bonuses given in March, this second round will amount to an extra full-week’s pay given to employees who have worked throughout the COVID-19 threat.

The company has invested $8 million for the bonuses, an $1 per hour wage increase through May 1 for those in its stores and logistics, along with an extra employee discount, on-site meals, and a compensation plan for those who may be directly affected by COVID-19.

In addition, the company made several changes to aid employee benefits that include temporarily waiving co-pays for medical services delivered via MDLive.

“I am so incredibly proud of our amazing team that continues to serve our communities with unwavering commitment every day,” said Trent Brookshire, chief operating officer for Brookshire Grocery Co.

“Our retail partners have displayed such service and sacrifice the last five weeks. Despite the long hours, high demands and ongoing challenges on our business, our employees are showcasing our core values while serving our customers and communities.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.