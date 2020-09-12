The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Brookshires extends employee appreciation pay to November

TYLER, TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – Brookshire Grocery Co. has extended its employee appreciation pay until Nov. 6, according to a press release issued late Saturday morning by the company.

The $1-per-hour extra pay began March 24 and has been given to its more than 14,000 employees and logistics employee-partners in appreciation of the service they’ve provided to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our employee-partners’ service through this pandemic has been and continues to be heroic and inspiring,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co.

The increased pay is in addition to the more than $21 million BGC has invested in its employee-partners through bonus checks, gift cards, retail incentives, an extra employee discount, on-site meals, and a compensation plan for those who could be directly affected by COVID-19.

In expressing his gratitude to the front-line employees, Brookshire said he was proud his company is able to give the extra pay, “as a tangible offering of our sincere gratitude for everything they are doing. I am so honored to be part of such an incredible team who upholds such high standards for service and safety.”

Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs more than 15,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.

