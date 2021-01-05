Brookshires/Super One suspend COVID-19 vaccine waiting lists until February

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The overwhelming response to requests for the COVID-19 vaccination has prompted Brookshires and Super One pharmacies in Louisiana to quit accepting names on their waiting lists.

All the doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine allocated to the pharmacies have either been administered, or will be administered, to people on their waiting lists, according to the individual pharmacy’s automated system messages.

The messages are prompting people to call the pharmacies in February to get put on the waiting lists for the next round of vaccinations allocated.

The corporate office of Brookshire Grocery Company in Tyler, Texas, which owns both Brookshire Grocery Stores and Super One, has issued the following statement: “We encourage individuals who are in these classifications to call their Brookshire’s or Super 1 Foods pharmacy to schedule an appointment (option 0 when calling). Per guidance from Louisiana Department of State Health Services, we will ask for a badge or ID to confirm that each vaccine recipient is in the targeted group. The general public is not eligible for the vaccine at this time per state guidelines. We will keep our customers and communities updated as this process continues, and we move through the multi-phase rollout that will allow us to offer the vaccine to the general public in the near future. We are proud to support the goal of keeping our communities safe by offering this vaccine. Providing this service will help maximize efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19.”

The Kelly Pharmacy, Inc in Plain Dealing received 100 doses Tuesday morning, which all have been allocated; however, the pharmacy now is taking names, dates of birth and phone numbers for a waiting list for the next shipment of vaccine.