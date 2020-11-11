Business owners express concern as coronavirus cases rise across the country

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country, new restrictions have business owners worried about how they will stay afloat.

“The impact of a second shutdown would be nearly catastrophic,” said Kevin Govero, who owns Strands Hair Salon in St. Louis.

The county executive in St. Louis says hospitals are nearly full, and officials are giving the community “one last chance” to slow the spread before tightening restrictions on businesses like restaurants and hair salons.

“We ourselves have provided 600 services from May to present time without a single positive case so I think we need to do this as a detailed attack and let’s not kill all the businesses that are not showing a positive effect,” said Govero.

In Rhode Island, the governor enacted a new curfew so restaurants will have to close at 10 p.m.

In Minnesota, a new rule starting in December caps weddings off at 25 people.

And in North Carolina, indoor gatherings will now be limited to 10 people.

“Basically all we are doing right now is treading water. We are not making any money,” said restaurant owner Michael D’Ambrosio.

In California, 11 counties moved back to more restrictive COVID-19 tiers on Tuesday, including San Diego and Sacramento.

One-quarter of the state is now under the most stringent COVID-19 restrictions where restaurants, bars, and gyms have to halt indoor operations.

San Francisco is also pausing plans to restart indoor class for high schools.

“Whether you are a business owner or a patron, I think there is more we can do. When we do it and do it together we do see the rates come down,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

In Florida, despite COVID-19 cases rising, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has made clear he does not think shutdowns work.

That has some restaurant employees relieved.

“We have taken the extra precautions. And it is showing. Customers are more comfortable in the restaurant. They are starting to come back,” said Mike Makula at the Acropolis Restaurant in Tampa.