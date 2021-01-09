Caddo COVID-19 death toll mounts as nearly 500 lose their lives to the virus

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – COVID-19 has claimed the lives of almost 500 Caddo Parish citizens, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

On Jan. 8 – almost 10 months since the first death from the novel coronavirus was reported March 24, 2020 – the Coroner’s Office has tallied 490 deaths.

Deaths peaked at 111 in April and decreased in the fall, but the number began climbing again in November and December.

This month, there have already been 21 deaths in Caddo Parish.

The average age of those losing their lives to the virus is 73.6. Five victims were age 30-to-22, and five were age 100 or older, but by far, the largest group was aged from 70-to-100 with 309 deaths. There have been no deaths reported for people younger than 22-years-old.

There have been 156 black male deaths, 127 black female deaths, 89 white females, 116 white males and two Hispanic male deaths.

All but a few of the deaths have been of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.