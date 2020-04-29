Chad M. Garland Tax Services
Caddo Parish begins video court/trials, with defendants appearing from CCC

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The coronavirus pandemic has provided the motivation to expand video court proceedings at Caddo Correctional Center, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

As of Monday, Caddo District Judges in all five criminal sections of First Judicial District Court were able to conduct court proceedings virtually, with inmates at CCC never having to leave the jail.

Court proceedings are still open to the public, Prator said. “You will still find all the same participants in the courtroom – the judge, the attorney, and the jury – only the accused will appear remotely if they are at CCC.” 

The practice of utilizing video from the jail to the courtroom has been done for defendants’ first appearances for several years, and expanding the practice not only protects the health of all participants, but also comes as quite a savings to taxpayers.

By law, the Caddo Parish Commission funds all district court operations, and the $4,200 cost will cover the use of 14 laptops, cameras, speakers, and software, and includes equipment for district court, juvenile court and federal court.  

However, that price tag is thousands of dollars less than the $117,000 the Commission paid the Sheriff’s Office in 2019 to transport inmates from CCC to the Courthouse.

“Video court is a common sense and efficient way to administer justice,” Prator said. “For several years video arraignments have been conducted between inmates from Caddo Correctional Center and First Judicial District Court judges, which has saved much money and time. Now we can conduct the entire trial with the inmate never having to leave CCC.”

Prator said the expansion of video court could not have been possible without the cooperation of many. “I appreciate the Caddo Parish judges, the Caddo District Attorney, the Caddo Public Defender’s Office, and the Caddo Parish Commission for their assistance and enthusiasm.”

