Caddo coroner reports new coronavirus deaths, bringing total to 72
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office reports as of Friday, the number of Caddo Parish resident COVID-19 deaths has reached 72.
According to the coroner’s office, the first Caddo Parish coronavirus death occurred March 24.
The average age of decedents is 69 with the youngest age 22, the oldest 96. Black deaths number 56, white deaths 16. Women make up 32 of the decedents, men 40.
All of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.
