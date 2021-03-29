Caddo Parish to hold emergency rental assistance session on Facebook/YouTube

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish has scheduled a virtual informational session to give renters and landlords with information about the Parish’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The live stream will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Parish’s Facebook page and YouTube channels, which can be found at the addresses below:

Facebook.com/ParishofCaddo

YouTube.com/ParishOfCaddoIS

The program, which will begin taking applications April 1, is funded through the federal COVID-19 package that includes $14.3 million allocated for emergency rental assistance and electricity costs to people financially impacted by the virus.

Providing information on the program to renters and landlords, the live session will provide information on who is eligible for the assistance, documents needed to apply, how to apply and what resources are available to file an application, as well as other frequently asked questions.

Following the live stream, a recording of the session will be available on demand at caddo.org, and on Facebook and YouTube.