Caddo Schools cancels grab and go meals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish School District is canceling its grab and go meals this week.

The grab and go meals were set up for students that are home from school due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A school district spokeswoman says the decision to cancel is in response to Gov. Edwards stay at home order.

“Our district takes the safety of our students and staff seriously and has agreed to only provide food services as long as the safety of participants could be guaranteed. With the growing rate and spread of COVID-19, we must take every precaution to protect our students and staff. Caddo urges all stakeholders to limit outside interactions and to heed the governor’s advisements” said Charnae McDonald, Asst. Director of Communications for the Caddo Parish School District.

The district says it will continue to assess the situation and determine when it is safe to resume the feeding program.

