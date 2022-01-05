Caddo Schools update COVID guidelines amid surging cases

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish School Board released updates to their COVID procedures Wednesday night amid rising cases in the parish fueled by the holidays and the omicron variant.

On Thursday, schools will begin using the CDC guidelines for positive COVID cases and exposure. At-home tests will be allowed to identify positive cases.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID is required to quarantine for 5 days. They can return to school or work on the 6th day, but only if they have been without a fever for 48 hours. Those who tested positive must wear a well-fitting mask through the 10th day from the date they tested positive. Officials say students and staff need to be fever-free for 48 hours before coming back to school.

If someone has close contact with a person infected with COVID, they must wear a mask for 10 days after they are exposed. School officials suggest those exposed take a test on day 5 or as soon as they develop symptoms.

Unvaccinated students or staff that are exposed must quarantine for 5 days. They can return on day 6 if they are not showing symptoms and wear a mask for the remainder of the 10 days. If they do not want to wear a mask, officials say they should quarantine for the full 10 days.

It’s suggested that exposed students and staff take a test on day 5 or if they start to show symptoms, but it is not required.

According to the statement, masks will continue to be optional for healthy and non-exposed students but are encouraged, even if the students are vaccinated. Only essential visitors are allowed on the premises at this time.

If your child is feeling ill, CPPS asks that you not send them to school and please contact their doctor. There are facilities available at the Fairgrounds Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for those who want a COVID test.