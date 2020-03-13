WATCH: Caddo-Shreveport officials respond to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Friday morning Shreveport and Caddo Parish officials held a Unified Command Group meeting to discuss the preparation and response to COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The meeting held at the Caddo Emergency Operations Center was closed to the public. In the meeting, officials took turns at the podium to discuss the unified plan in-depth.

Sheriff Steve Prator says the city officials are here for you as they have always been. According to Prator, many things are being done to help minimize and mediate what is going on what the new virus.

“Don’t think the world is coming to an end and we are still here for you and we’re going to be here for you,” said Sheriff Prator.

Caddo Parish remains a low risk with one presumptive positive case. As of today, 33 presumptive positive cases have been reported statewide by the Louisiana Department of Health: one each in Caddo, Lafourche, St. Bernard, St. Charles, and Terrebonne parishes; two in St. Tammany; three in Jefferson; and 23 in Orleans.

The Louisiana Department of Public Health, Regional Director, Dr. Martha Whyte says to please, please be calm and do not panic, please go about your daily business.

“If you are older or if you have some other commodities as we call them. If you have other health issues, that’s when you want to avoid big crowds right now. You want to stay at home as much as you can. If there is other people that can run those errands for you, let them do it. It’s just to protect you, cause you are the person that is at the highest risk and the reason why we are doing all of these other outreaches is because we want to minimize the effect on people who are so at risk. Most of us are just going to get a bad cold or a mild flu but we want to make sure that those of you that will get seriously ill will be protected,” said Dr. Martha Whyte.

The Caddo Parish case involves a middle-age male who self-presented, was treated at a local hospital, and is now self-quarantined and recovering. According to SWEPCO, he is an employee at their downtown Shreveport office.

Officials say the SWEPCO company has been very proactive and they are taking care of their employees. The floor that the worker was working on has been cleaned and the public can go about their business as usual at the downtown SWEPCO office.

The City of Shreveport is urging citizens to make all payments by phone, mail, or online.

Dr. Lamar Goree says there are currently no confirmed cases that involves an employee or student in the Caddo school district.

According to Dr. Goree, the district has been working in anticipation of school closures as part of their crisis plan by implementing the feeding program and launching a virtual platform for instruction for all students in the district.

Dr. Goree says there will be no volunteers at the school and parents will have limited access.

“We are meeting. We are continuously talking. We are doing everything we can to protect our citizens,” said Mayor Perkins.

The mayor says Shreveport Parks and Recreation has canceled all youth sports and senior adult activities until further notice.

Citizens are encouraged to sign up for the parish/city emergency alert system, Everbridge, at www.everbridge.net to receive texts and phone messages.

You can also text COVIDCADDO to 888-777 to receive information from our response community United Way 2-1-1 has partnered with the Louisiana Department of Health to also put the community in touch with the latest health information concerning the coronavirus. Text LACOVID to 898-211.

