California governor says half of state may get coronavirus; seeks medical ship

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov Gavin Newsom wants the president to deploy a U.S. Navy medical ship to help the state expand its medical capacity in the face of the new coronavirus.

He warned that more than half of people in the nation’s most populous state could contract the virus.

A spokesman said his prediction that 56% of Californians could get infected did not take into account aggressive mitigation measures being taken across the state, such as county-wide shelter-in-place orders.

Newsom wants the USNS Mercy Hospital Ship sent to the port of Los Angeles through Sept. 1.