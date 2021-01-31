Cassidy, nine other senators propose alternative COVID-19 relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Louisiana’s Sen. Bill Cassidy is one of 10 Republican senators who on Sunday sent a letter to President Joe Biden to advise him that they have prepared an alternative COVID-19 relief proposal they believe can garner bipartisan support.

The proposal on the table from the Biden administration carries with it a $1.9 trillion price tag, which Republicans have said is too far over the top to gain their support.

Other senators who joining Cassidy in the effort to offer the alternative proposal are Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Rob Portman (R-OH), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Todd Young (R-IN), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

The group also requested a meeting with the President to discuss the proposal in detail.

“In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a COVID-19 relief framework that builds on prior COVID assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support,” the senators wrote to the President.

“Our proposal reflects many of your stated priorities, and with your support, we believe that this plan could be approved quickly by Congress with bipartisan support. “

In the letter, the senators request a meeting with the President to discuss their proposal in greater detail, as well as how they can work together “to meet the needs of the American people during this persistent pandemic.”

The senators plan to unveil the details of their proposal on Monday.

