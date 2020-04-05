CCC inmate tests positive for COVID-19; all inmates will be issued masks

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An inmate at Caddo Correctional Center has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sheriff Steve Prator.

The male, who has underlying health conditions, developed a temperature and was sent to Ochsner LSU Hospital, where a test for COVID-19 returned positive. He remains at the hospital and will not be returned to CCC.

Prator said the man’s cellmate was immediately moved to the Medical Unit at CCC where he is in isolation but has not exhibited any symptoms for the virus.

The housing unit where the man was assigned has been placed under quarantine for 14 days. The unit holds 145 inmates and all are having their temperatures taken twice a day, according to protocol developed by the Centers for Disease Control.

Prator also said beginning today, every inmate at CCC will be issued a protective mask.

For privacy reasons, no other information will be released about the inmate.

