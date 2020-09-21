CDC: Updated guidance on spread of coronavirus was accidentally posted draft

ATLANTA, Ga. (NBC) – The Center for Disease Control says an updated guidance about the spread of coronavirus was accidentally posted on its website.

The guidance, which was posted on Friday, said the virus was spread through respiratory droplets “such as those in aerosols” that are produced when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs, sneezes or sings.

But now, the agency is saying, “a draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error.”

The statement goes on to say the CDC will be “updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission.”

Current guidance continues to say the virus is thought to spread between people who are in close contact with one another thorough respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.

It also says the virus may be transmitted by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.

