Cecilia Jr. High to close through Tuesday, Nov. 10 for COVID-19

Coronavirus
CECILIA, La. (KLFY) — Officials from Cecilia Jr. High have announced that the school will remain closed Friday, Nov. 6 through Tuesday, Nov. 10 due to the number of quarantined employees from COVID-19.

According to a post on the school’s website, students should login to their Google Classroom to continue learning. Teachers will continue to post assignments for students in Google Classroom.

Conditions will be re-evaluated on Tuesday and an announcement will be made next week.

