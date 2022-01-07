Centenary College updates campus COVID guidelines

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Centenary College of Shreveport is the latest to update its COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming spring semester in response to the surge of omicron variant cases.

Centenary College is aiming to create a campus “bubble” to protect students and staff during the surge. All students will be required to take a COVID test before, or upon, returning to campus. Staff members are required to take and submit a COVID test by Jan. 12.

If a negative test was submitted within 72 hours of returning students will be given a wristband that will allow them to attend classes in person, participate in activities and meetings, and dine in at the cafeteria. Employee wristbands will be available at the Human Resources offices. If a student does not take a test before returning to campus they will have to shelter in place until they test negative. During that time they may not attend meetings, classes, practices, or activities in person and must take their meals to go from the cafeteria.

On-campus testing will be available from Monday, Jan. 10 through Wednesday, Jan. 12 at the Student Union Building. A link to register will be emailed to students. The Ochsner LSU Health testing center at the Fairgrounds is also available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with gates closing at 4:30 p.m. Test results will be available within 24-48 hours.

Masks are required for everyone regardless of vaccination status unless you are alone or in a personal space such as a car, office, or residence room. They are not required in areas where eating and drinking are permitted, but only for the time necessary to finish your food or drinks. KN95 masks are encouraged but not required.

Masks may also be required at outdoor events and large gatherings.

To be considered fully vaccinated individuals must also have the booster by February 1, or as soon as eligible within 6 months of vaccination.

Isolation and quarantine guidelines are updated to reflect the new CDC recommendations.

Indoor events for groups of 10 or less can only include students, faculty, and staff. No off-campus attendees are allowed according to the new guidelines. Scheduled events like weddings or private meetings are still allowed. If individual guests or small groups from off-campus are visiting they are required to wear a KN95 or equivalent indoors. Anyone visiting longer than 24 hours is required to submit a negative COVID test. No guests will be allowed in the FIT while restrictions are in place.

The new guidelines will stay in effect through Jan. 31. Centenary College will adjust the policies going forward as needed as they monitor the situation.