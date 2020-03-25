CenterPoint suspends disconnections, announces services in response to pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CenterPoint Energy has temporarily suspended natural gas service disconnections for nonpayment.

In a press release issued today, the company outlined some of the things the company is doing for north and south Louisiana customers as the virus makes its way across the state.

CenterPoint Energy’s natural gas crews will continue to provide service by responding to calls and completing work orders. The company ask people who observe the company’s crews performing work to avoid approaching them and practice social distancing.

The company said it will continue to support customers who may need payment assistance, arrangements or extensions during the Coronavirus situation.

Because there have been reports of scams following the COVID-19 outbreak, customers are reminded that CenterPoint Energy would never call and demand payment over the phone or by prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection.

Customers who would like to discuss payment options should call 866-275-5252 (North Louisiana) or 800-477-0177 (South Louisiana), or visit the company’s website.

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of our customers, employees, contractors and communities as the Coronavirus situation continues to evolve,” said Christe Singleton, CenterPoint Energy’s vice president of Regional Operations in Louisiana.

“CenterPoint Energy has activated its Pandemic Preparedness Plan and we continue to monitor updates and follow protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and state and local officials. We are also working closely with all regulatory agencies, government entities and emergency management organizations across our service territory.”

CenterPoint Energy has implemented additional measures to protect the safety and health of its customers, employees and contractors, as well as to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. These safety measures include:

• Equipping employees with additional personal protective equipment (PPE);

• Directing field employees to attempt to resolve service issues without entering homes or businesses;

• Following social distancing guidelines and wearing PPE if entering customers’ homes, businesses and property to provide service;

• Implementing a telework approach for employees who can perform their job responsibilities from home or a remote location;

• Increasing cleaning and disinfecting frequency of facilities and vehicles;

• Leveraging technology to minimize face-to-face contact and meetings; and

• Emphasizing good hygiene, including washing and sanitizing hands.

