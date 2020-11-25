The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Chocolatina, Queen of the Dessert, pastry chef who delivers with a song

Denver, Colo. (KUSA/NBC News) – Baking is a little bit science and a little bit rock ’n’ roll, at least for Martin Howard.

“That’s another thing I like about being a chef — you don’t have to have serious hair,” Howard says as he presses pie dough into tins while tossing his pink-and-blue-streaked blonde hair. 

Howard is an award-winning pastry chef who moved to Denver from New York City about 3 1/2 years ago.

When the pandemic hit in March, the baker, who was working at a catering company, had to start thinking creatively once events were canceled.

He said the idea for a new business was sparked when he posted a picture on social media of a pie he made this summer. His friends went crazy for it, and a lightbulb went off.

 “I was getting some unemployment so it wasn’t too bad.  And then along came pie,” he says.

Pie was great, he said, but there was a missing ingredient. That’s where his other job came in. A job that had also taken a hit because of covid-19.

Howard’s other job is as a drag queen named Chocolatina, Queen of the Dessert. 

