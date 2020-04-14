CHRISTUS Health offering ‘game changer’ screening tool for COVID-19

IRVING, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – CHRISTUS Health announced Tuesday they are offering a new screening tool for some patients and frontline workers to learn who has been infected with COVID-19.

“Beginning today, we are adding the unprecedented additional layer of antibody screening to help survey for asymptomatic COVID-19 infections among patients and caregivers,” says Dr. Sam Bagchi.

According to CHRISTUS Health, the team has assessed the test’s reliability and then deployed the kits to CHRISTUS hospitals and ambulatory sites across the United States and Latin America. The test produces results in approximately 10 minutes and has been validated internally for screening for COVID-19 infections.

“This would be a game-changer in restarting parts of the economy more quickly and safely,” Dr. Harvey Fineberg, a professor in the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, wrote in an April 1 editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The screening tool will also be used on hospitalized patients that the clinical team believes may have been infected with COVID-19 as well as patients who are scheduled for an urgent surgery.

“With the availability of an antibody test, we can test anyone who comes in for an urgent surgery. This will allow us to reliably know if a patient has COVID-19 before they start having symptoms or might normally be tested,” says Bagchi.

To keep all who enter hospitals and clinics safe CHRISTUS Health added the following precautions:

Limiting visitors;

Screening everyone who comes through our doors;

Isolating COVID-19 patients to one area of the facility;

Random temperature checks for Associates;

Requiring all Associates and visitors to wear masks;

Using telemedicine to treat active COVID-19 patients, so their caregivers and support staff limit the number of times they enter their rooms.

Virtual medicine is now available in every one of the CHRISTUS ministries at christushealth.org/virtual-medicine

