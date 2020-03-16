Christus Health System implements restrictions in response to coronavirus threat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Following Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals guidelines, Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System has implemented restrictions in response to the coronavirus threat.

The goal of the updated visitor procedures is to limit the risk of exposure to patients, visitors, associates, physicians and volunteers.

Visitors will be guided to a designated entrance and restricted to one person per patient, with the following guidelines:

• Isolation Patients: 1 Visitor

• Surgery Patients: 1 Visitor

• Same Day Procedure: 1 Visitor

• Critical Care: 1 Visitor

• Medical-Surgical Units: 1 Visitor

• Labor and Delivery: 1 Support + 1 Visitor

• Pediatrics: 1 Support + 1 Visitor

• NICU: Parents Only

To safely regulate access to patient care areas within the hospital as well as off-site patient care areas, visitor screening stations are being placed throughout the campuses.

Visitors will be screened and receive a temperature check to make certain they do not fit a COVID-19 profile, based on CDC guideline. Depending on the screening outcome, appropriate protocols will be implemented.

All external entrances on the Christus Highland Medical Center campus will be locked from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays, and on weekends, from 6 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Monday except the West Wing entrance and ER public entrance until further notice.

The West Wing and ER public entrances will be open 24/7 daily but require all visitors screen before entering.

In addition to these two external entrance visitor screening locations, the following locations at our patient care areas will also have a visitor screening station:

Main Hospital Lobby at Admitting

1st Floor at the Internal Patio Door / Inpatient Rooms

2nd Floor just past Hospital Administration / Nursing Services

Volunteer Desk across from the Chapel/Radiology

Day Surgery/Cath Entrance

Regulations for other Christus facilities are as follows:

Christus Cancer Treatment Center

Our CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Centers are limiting visitors to essential caregivers. Visitor screening stations are set up at the main entrance during operational hours. The Cancer Center is not allowing visitors in chemotherapy or radiation areas at this time.

Christus Bossier Emergency Center

The Christus Bossier Emergency Hospital is following the ER guidelines and is not allowing visitors for inpatients at this time.

Christus Christus Coushatta Health Center

Christus Coushatta Health Center has two main entrances for patients and essential visitors. The main lobby entrance is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a visitor screening station. The Emergency Room is following the ER guidelines.

Christus Coushatta outpatient locations will only have one entrance with a visitor screening station in place during operating hours. Those clinics include Christus Coushatta Dental Clinic and the Christus Coushatta Clinics in Boyce and Ringgold.

