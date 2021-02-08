CHRISTUS St. Michael designated COVID-19 vaccination hub for Texarkana area

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System has been named a

COVID-19 Vaccination Hub by the State of Texas to serve the Texarkana area.

To open the first weekend of vaccinations, the hospital has received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The goal is to vaccinate up to 1,000 qualified patients a day by appointment only.

According to hospital officials, they are working in partnership with Bowie County, the City of Texarkana, TX, the Emergency Operations Center, Texas A&M University-Texarkana, and Texarkana

College to provide vaccinations.

Vaccines are designated for individuals in the 1A and 1B categories. Criteria include:

Phase 1A

Health care workers

Phase 1B

65 years of age and older

18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for several illnesses from the virus that causes COVID-19, including but not limited to: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies Solid-organ transplant Obesity and severe obesity (BMI of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus



“We don’t have any requirements for residency, so you don’t have to live in Texas or Arkansas or even Oklahoma or Louisiana really. It’s just, do you qualify from a medical standpoint with an underlying condition or age,” said Dr. Loren Robinson.

The vaccinations are free for those who qualify. Hospital officials ask that you wear loose clothing to receive the shot in your arm.

To make an appointment, call (877) 335-5746 or visit vaccinate.christushealth.org.