Christus St. Michael prepares to resume elective procedures and surgeries

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – In response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbot’s April 17 order Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana is preparing to resume elective procedures and surgeries by the end of April.

The Texarkana hospital says it has secured the personal protective equipment (PPE) and excess capacity necessary to safely care for the full spectrum of medical conditions and patient needs, and are now working with physicians to reschedule postponed medical and surgical procedures that were postponed after Abbot’s March order.



“While we understand the reason that these procedures had to be postponed, waiting has imposed a hardship for many of these patients, and many can no longer delay care for heart disease, cancer, pain, general, orthopedic and neurosurgeries and other conditions. We are working to avoid a surge in illness and suffering as a result of deferred and delayed care,” the Health System said in a press release.



“When we discuss the procedures that have been delayed or deferred, we are often talking about a patient’s quality of life,” said Jason Rounds, president, Christus St. Michael Health System. “And that means quality of life many years into the future, as some of these procedures will extend a patient’s life. Getting back into our operating rooms with these patients is crucial to their health.

“However, safety is a cornerstone of our care now and it always has been. We must ensure our patients, Associates and physicians are safe, and that does not change. That has been a core belief of CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System since the very beginning,” Rounds said.





The System recently announced it is leading the Texarkana community, and the country, by offering antibody testing for some patients,

The new screening tool allows the hospital to test these groups for antibodies related to the COVID-19 virus, helping it to identify how each patient should receive care and how to keep its caregivers safe.





In addition, the System has taken measures to keep people who are not infected with COVID-19 safe, putting the following precautions in place:

· Limiting visitors;

· Screening everyone who comes through the doors that includes temperature checks;

· Isolating COVID-19 patients;

· Screening and temperature checks for associates and physicians;

· Requiring everyone on our campuses to wear masks;

· Using telemedicine to treat active COVID-19 patients, so their caregivers and support staff limit the number of times they enter their rooms.

