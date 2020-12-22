CHRISTUS St. Micheal Health System- Atlanta expecting Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine before end of week

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System say they hope to start administering the COVID19 vaccine to patients by the end of January to start the second phase of vaccinations.

According to CHRISTUS hospital officials, the facility in Atlanta and Trinity Care Clinic will receive 100 doses of Moderna’s COVID19 vaccine this week.

Health care workers could start receiving those vaccines as early as Monday.

“If we could really get folks vaccinated our health care providers and eventually the general public we can prevent the spread of this disease, people may still up getting covid19 but they wouldn’t get as sick. We can keep people out of the hospitals we won’t run out of hospital beds,” said Loren Robinson, MD.

Hospital officials continue to urge people to wear masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing.