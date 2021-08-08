City of Shreveport: Checks to be issued Wednesday to people who got vaccinated at weekend clinics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport on Wednesday will begin issuing checks to people who were vaccinated Saturday at one of two clinics sponsored by the city.

Though $100 may not be a cool $1 million, which the state of Louisiana has given away in a vaccination lottery, the odds were better of getting a check from Shreveport.

The first 250 people who showed up at each event, which were held at David Raines Community Center and A.B. Palmer Park, were qualified to receive $100, which will be disbursed in two installments.

People who received their first of two Pfizer coronavirus injections can pick up their first $50 check From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street.

The second round of $50 checks will be awarded to people who receive their second vaccination on August 28th at the same locations.

“Great incentive especially for young people going back to school who need the fifty dollars or the hundred dollars. But for me, it was just time to get the shot,” said Warren McCory, who had COVID-19 last year, before vaccinations were available.

Uremarreon Stromile, another man there to receive his first vaccination, said he came because his mother urged him to get the shot, but didn’t deny that the money was a good incentive.

Stromile said he believes the incentive “motivated people to come get the shot more,” adding that “otherwise, some would not have come get it on their own.”

To participate in the incentive program, people were required to bring a state-issued ID and proof of residency. People must be at least 12 years old to be are eligible to receive the vaccination but if they’re under 18, they must be accompanied by a guardian that can present identification, verifying the minor’s age.

The funding for the vaccination incentive program is provided by the American Rescue Plan.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!