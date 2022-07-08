SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport is partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to hold a series of incentivized vaccination events to curb the recent spike of COVID-19 in our area.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported that only 45% of eligible residents in Northwest Louisiana (Region 7) are vaccinated. The spike comes as the LDH reports its highest single-day spike with more than 5,400 cases. The last time the region saw more than 5,000 cases was January 31.

Eligible participants will get a gift card for $100. To qualify for the incentive, those receiving the vaccine must show a state-issued ID and proof of Shreveport residency. First or second vaccine doses and booster shot recipients are eligible for the $100 gift card.

Vaccines are available for anyone age five and up.

A parent or guardian who can present identification to verify the age of a minor under 18.

Vaccines are available at the following locations:

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Shreveport Farmers’ Market Galilee Baptist Church

Festival Plaza – Downtown Shreveport 1500 Pierre Avenue

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 16, 2022

Shreveport Farmers’ Market Peaceful Rest Baptist Church

Festival Plaza – Downtown Shreveport 8200 St. Vincent Avenue

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.



The funding for the vaccination incentives comes from the American Rescue Plan.