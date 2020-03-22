Club Quarantine #318: Local DJs live stream music for people practicing social distancing at home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People practicing social distancing tuned into a few local DJs live streams across North Louisiana for “Club Quarantine #318” this past weekend. It served as a fun way to combat COVID-19’s quarantine efforts keeping people from spreading coronavirus.

Darrell Favis Jr. is one of those DJ’s and live streamed Friday for about two hours. He says that people reached out to tell him that he made their night with the music which he’s happy to have been a part of.

“The vibe of it was in the comments,” said Favis Jr., “It was so many people socializing like they were in an actual club and people needed that release. They needed something to do.”

People posted their videos on the hashtag of them dancing or being silly to the music and some even said even after the pandemic, they hope to see more virtual parties.

