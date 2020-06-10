Commissioner’s federal wire fraud/money laundering trial moved for the 7th time

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the seventh time, the federal trial of a Caddo Commissioner charged wire fraud and money-laundering and two counts of filing false income tax returns has a new court date, this time due to COVID-19 concerns.

Lynn Cawthorne, who represents District 6 on the Caddo Parish Commission, and his sister, Belinda Turner, are now set to stand trial on Sept. 28, 2020. The trial was re-set from it’s July 13, 2020 date, after prosecutors and defense attorneys met with the Court in May.

They are charged with seven wire-fraud-related counts, 18 money-laundering counts and in December 2019, another federal grand jury handed down an indictment charging Cawthorne with two counts of filing false U.S. Income Tax returns.

Cawthorne and Turner were president and executive director respectively of United Citizens and Neighborhoods (UCAN), a non-profit summer feeding program for low-income children. They are accused of bilking the government out of $536,000 by reporting to the government that they fed more children than were actually fed.

The first trial date, which was set for Jan. 14, 2019, was reset for August 5, 2019, after government prosecutors said they needed several more months to roll out all the evidence, and defense attorneys said they needed more time to read it.

Although the Speedy Trial Act of 1974, 18 U.S.C. §§ 3161-74, generally requires a federal criminal trial to begin 70 days after a defendant is charged with a crime or has made an initial appearance, but in this case, U.S. Magistrate Mark L. Hornsby said the delay was “absolutely necessary,” adding, “The Court also finds that the need for additional discovery outweighs the public’s right to a speedy trial.”

Since then, other trial dates that have been set and then continued for a variety of reasons were August 5, 2019, July 15, 2019, Sept. 30, 2019, Feb. 3, 2020 and the most recent, July 13, 2020.

According to court documents, the latest rescheduling was done due to “the myriad health concerns presented by a July trial date.”

The concerns outlined in court documents included that many of the government’s witnesses are elderly and in the high-risk category and potential jurors “will be unable or unwilling to report for jury duty.” And, that federal courthouse does not yet have appropriate protocols in place to maintain social distancing.

Court documents also stated that everyone in the courtroom will be required to wear masks. One of the defense attorneys commented it would be difficult to engage in the trial with the faces of jurors obscured behind facemasks.

According to the documents, Hornsby said, “While the Court understands (the attorney’s) concern, it must balance the desire to effectively read the jurors’ (facial expressions) against the heal concerns presented by COVID-19.

