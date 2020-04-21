Community Foundation issues grant to help protect Shreveport sanitation workers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport sanitation workers will be a little safer thanks to a special grant from a local charitable organization.

The Community Foundation of North Louisiana has given a $7,500 grant to the City of Shreveport Public Works Department that will be used to help protect the health of Shreveport sanitation workers amid concerns of COVID-19.

In addition to the masks and gloves issued to sanitation workers by the city, the grant will provide the following additional supplies:

10 infrared digital thermometers to check employees’ temperature daily;

Four professional sanitizing treatments for 40 solid waste trucks; and

Two airless sprayers for spraying sanitizer and sanitizing solution for the airless sprayers to be used routinely after professional sanitization.

Although the grant is addressing COVID-19 needs, it is not issued from the Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, which supports nonprofit organizations that are serving area’s most vulnerable. Instead, the grant was made possible through existing funds of the Community Foundation.

