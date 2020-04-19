Coronavirus cases in Texas nears 19,000, 477 reported dead

Chad M. Garland Tax Services
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Texas is approaching 19,000 and the number who have died is now at least 477, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported on Sunday.

The department reported at least 18,923 cases of the virus, an increase from more than 18,200 cases on Saturday.

The department also reported at least 1,471 hospitalized due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

