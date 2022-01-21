Coronavirus in Louisiana: 11,317 new cases, 42 new deaths reported on Jan. 21

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 11,317 new cases and 42 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,108,739 and the total number of deaths to 15,324.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations dropped by 63, but the number of patients on ventilators rose by two for a total of 2,304 hospitalized patients with 144 on ventilators.

A total of 1,400 new cases and six new deaths were reported in Northwest Louisiana on Friday. Caddo Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area, with 662 new cases reported since Thursday and four new deaths for a total of 58,155 total cases and 1,008 deaths.