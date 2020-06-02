Coronavirus in Louisiana: 34 new deaths reported statewide, highest daily toll in 2 weeks

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 40,746 on Monday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,724.

That’s an increase of 429 cases and 34 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health. It’s the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in a single day since 39 were reported on May 22.

From the 5,763 test results reported Tuesday, the positivity rate of 7.03 percent. That is significantly higher than the average daily positivity rate over the previous seven days where test data was available, which is 3.61 percent.

Still, Louisiana’s overall positivity rate since testing began in early March dropped further with Tuesday’s results to 10.36 percent. Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in his briefing last week that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

As of Monday, the LDH had updated the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus to 31,728.

The number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus in Louisiana dropped to 661 on Monday. from 678 on Sunday. The number of patients on ventilators rose from 84 to 86. As of midday Tuesday, that data had not been updated.

There were 49 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Tuesday, 31 of them in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,609.

The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 190 deaths in Caddo, but the Caddo Coroner’s office was reporting the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish had risen to 191 as of Thursday night.

There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard. While several other NWLA parishes are reporting a handful of new cases, none were reporting additional deaths as of Monday.

Webster Parish also added ten more cases, and Bossier Parish added five. There were no new deaths reported in any NWLA parish.

As of noon Tuesday, June 2, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,609 case(s) | 190 death(s) | 127 state tests | 35,043 commercial tests

Bossier – 421 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 47 state tests | 12,131 commercial tests

De Soto – 249 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 20 state tests | 2,868 commercial tests

Webster – 157 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 13 state tests | 3,198 commercial tests

Claiborne – 66 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 40 state tests | 1,082 commercial tests

Bienville – 147 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,454 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 172 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 88 state tests | 2,003 commercial tests

Sabine – 47 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 33 state tests | 1,120 commercial tests

Red River – 50 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 16 state tests | 509 commercial tests

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

