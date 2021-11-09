Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 474 new cases, 27 new deaths on November 9

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 474 new cases and 27 new deaths on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 763,133 and the total number of deaths to 14,649.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 12 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 5 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 229 hospitalized patients with 36 on ventilators.

In our area, 69 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,695 total confirmed cases and 590 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Ouachita Parish – 31,695 cases, 590 deaths (47 new cases and 2 new deaths)

Lincoln Parish – 7,112 cases, 115 deaths (8 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 4,484 cases, 116 deaths (1 new case)

Franklin Parish – 4,709 cases, 139 deaths (3 new cases and 1 new death)

Union Parish –4,045 cases, 105 deaths (3 new cases)

Richland Parish – 4,321 cases, 79 deaths (0 new cases)

Concordia Parish –3,236 cases, 79 deaths (0 new cases)

Jackson Parish –2,784 cases, 64 deaths (1 new case)

Madison Parish –2,249 cases, 52 deaths (1 new case)

Winn Parish –2,637 cases, 58 deaths (1 new case)

West Carroll Parish –2,024 cases, 50 deaths (3 new cases)

La Salle Parish –2,739 cases, 46 deaths (0 new cases)

Catahoula Parish –1,781 cases, 48 deaths (0 new cases)

East Carroll Parish –1,609 cases, 31 deaths (0 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 2,250 cases, 39 deaths (1 new case)

Tensas Parish –532 cases, 9 deaths (0 new cases)