Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 481 new cases, 14 new deaths on November 19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 481 new cases and 14 new deaths on Friday, November 19, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 767,330 and the total number of deaths to 14,749.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Friday; coming to a total of 200 hospitalized patients with 33 on ventilators.

In our area, 210 new cases and 10 new deaths were reported on Saturday. Caddo Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 39,923 total confirmed cases and 210 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Caddo Parish – 39,923 cases, 977 deaths (210 new cases)

Bossier Parish – 21,967 cases, 408 deaths (93 new cases)

Webster Parish – 6,722 cases, 149 deaths (43 new cases)

Claiborne Parish – 2,025 cases, 66 deaths (<10 new cases)

Bienville Parish – 2,509 cases, 99 deaths (<10 new cases)

Red River Parish –1,413 cases, 49 deaths (<10 new cases)

DeSoto Parish – 4,817 cases, 113 deaths (23 new case)

Sabine Parish –4,545 cases, 94 deaths (10 new case)

Natchitoches Parish –6,701 cases, 64 deaths (14 new cases)