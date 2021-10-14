Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 842 new cases, 28 new deaths on October 14

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 842 new cases and 28 new deaths on Thursday, October 14, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 751,315 and the total number of deaths to 14,296.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 5 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 472 hospitalized patients with 85 on ventilators.

Of the 82 new cases reported in Caddo Parish Thursday, 37 were in Caddo Parish. 21 were in Bossier. Webster Parish reported ten new cases, Natchitoches five, Bienville four, De Soto three, and Sabine two.

There are a total of 936 deaths reported in Caddo, 396 in Bossier, and 146 in Webster Parish.