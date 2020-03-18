Coronavirus Kindness: Horseshoe Casino donates buffet food to Bossier Parish schools during shut down

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Horseshoe Casino in Shreveport donated left over food from their buffet to Bossier Parish schools and the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana Tuesday morning after governments announced their mandatory close due to the coronavirus.

“Obviously as we have closed our property, our buffet is closed also and we have perishable food that we don’t want to ruin or go to waste,” said Horseshoe representative, Shelli Murphy.

“They’re still totaling how much but we’re looking at between $6-8,000.00 worth of produce.”

They had a majority of fresh fruits and vegetables and Murphy says they’re making lemonade out of lemons.

Karla Horton is a child nutritionist for Bossier Parish Schools and says even in an emergency feeding, schools still have to follow Federal U.S. DA guidelines to make sure they provide the proper nutritious meals for children.

The schools are also closed, but offering families curbside pickups for their breakfast and lunch.

“We’re just really appreciative to be the recipients of this, and we ask that the community gives us grace during this time and be patient. We served 835 students Monday, which was a little less than 1700 meals in total,” said Horton.

The Community Foundation of North Louisiana is taking donations for non-profits as an act of kindness during the coronavirus outbreak in order to help those most vulnerable at this time.

“We established the COVID-19 emergency relief fund to accept donations from donors in the community that want to help but aren’t sure how to. What we’ll do is make grants in the near future to non-profits who are directly working with those impacted by this pandemic,” said CEO, Kristina Gustavson.

They’ve sent out a survey to non-profits to see what they’re needs are and plan to take applications next week.

