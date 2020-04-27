‘Coronavirus zombies’ take to the streets to convince people to stay inside

NEW DELHI, India (NBC News) – New Delhi police on Monday turned into “coronavirus zombies” in a unique effort to spread awareness among the lockdown violators.

Wearing helmets shaped like the microscopic version of the deadly virus and protective suits, volunteers from the police force in the Indian capital were seen walking like zombies on the roads as police made announcements regarding precautionary measures to prevent the spread.

Some really got into character, even mimicking evil laughter as they pretended to attack people walking on roads, much to some children’s terror.

It’s one of the innovative methods police in India have put in place to keep people off the streets during the countrywide lockdown to prevent the rapid spread of coronavirus which has killed more than 200-thousand people worldwide.

Positive cases of coronavirus in India have crossed the 27,000 mark, with 872 deaths.

