COVID-19: Brave kids line up for shots

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parents in the Shreveport area took their children to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday at Bilberry Park, thus taking advantage of the partnership between the City of Shreveport and the Louisiana Department of Health and LSU Health Shreveport as they offered pediatric vaccinations.

While some kids were scared, others, not so much.

“No, I was not. But it still hurt a little bit,” said 6-year-old Teaghan Jones, who held her mother’s hand the entire time.

“She is going to school in the community, so I think that it is important so that she is protected,” said Erica Jones, Teaghan’s mom. “That way if she does get COVID it is not as severe when she does get it or if she doesn’t get it she is protecting everyone around her and not spreading it.”

But while Teaghan may have been calm before taking her COVID shot, not everyone was.

“I was feeling nauseous,” said 10-year-old Madison. “Because I didn’t know if it was going hurt or not. Even though last time it didn’t hurt. I just don’t like sharp things in my system.”

Madison’s grandmother, Shelia Williams, said she feels better now that Madison is fully vaccinated.

“When your child got those shots when they were born, you did it. And so, I think you should do it now,” Williams said. “I mean, too many people are dying, and you want this for the safety of your child and the next child that’s next to your child.”

Cherlyn Prescott, one of the volunteers for the City of Shreveport said Saturday was a big day, especially for the kids.

“The more people that are vaccinated the less chance we have of infecting others, and everybody can look at being safe. We do want to get back out; we do want to enjoy our families and our friends,” Prescott said.

Parents also took their kids to Valencia Park on Saturday where Pfizer and Moderna shots were administered.

