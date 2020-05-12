COVID-19: City Council to consider suspending RV restrictions for medical personnel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday, the Shreveport City Council will consider an emergency ordinance to allow recreational vehicles to be parked in driveways of homes, in order to accommodate medical personnel working on the front lines of in the fight against COVID-19

The ordinance would suspend Section 8.10 of the Unified Development Code, which prohibits RVs from being parked in driveways in the public view for more than three days, along with prohibiting the vehicle to be connected to public utilities or used for living or sleeping purposes

Submitted by Councilman John Nickelson, the ordinance would make it legal for medical personnel working in close contact with COVID-19 patients to live near their families, without close contact.

“After the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency declared in the State of Louisiana, medical personnel working in close contact with COVID-19 have sought alternative places to live and sleep to keep their families and others safe,” the ordinance states.

“One option to medical personnel is living and sleeping in recreational vehicles which allows them to stay close to their home and family without putting their family and others in harm’s way.”

This emergency ordinance would be in force of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency or through December 31, 2020, whichever comes first.

Two-thirds of the City Council must vote in favor of the ordinance to pass.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.