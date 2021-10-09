COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana continues on a downward trend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - The remainder of the weekend is expected to be breezy, unseasonably warm, and dry. Our next cold front will bring the threat of severe storms Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Saturday night into Sunday: The weather should be enjoyable for outdoor activities Saturday evening through Sunday morning. It will be breezy and mild overnight with a south breeze of 10 miles per hour and low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The south breeze is bringing a surge in Gulf moisture which will bring higher humidity in the next 24 hours, this will be the fuel for thunderstorm development Sunday night.