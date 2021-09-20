COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases fall below 16,000 for the first time since July

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas have fallen below 16,000 for the first time since July 28.

According to figures from the ADH, the number of active cases fell by 500 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 15,774. The total cases count is 485,056, an increase of 739 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.

The last time that active cases were less than 16,000 was July 28. On that day the active case count was 15,801.

Hospitalizations are also down slightly. The number of Arkansans hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 1,015, which is 12 less than Saturday.

The ADH also reported 4 patients on ventilators on Sunday, bringing the total to 285.

Unfortunately, the state added 11 new deaths within the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19 is now 7,445.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the last week has shown good developments and expressed hopes that they continue.

“It has been a good week with new and active COVID cases below what we saw last week,” Hutchinson said. “Let’s work to ensure this trend continues. The vaccine is our best tool, and we need everyone to get fully vaccinated while we face the challenges of COVID-19.”