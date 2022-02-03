LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas fell by 3,947 on Thursday, reducing the total to 49,764.

There were 43 deaths reported due to the virus, increasing the total during the pandemic to 9,733.

The report from the state said that 1,500 vaccine doses were received yesterday, and 3,606 were given. The current rate of doses provided is 78.5%. Total vaccine doses given in the state now stands at 3,893,750.

The total of partially immunized Arkansans fell to 371,864. Those fully immunized rose by 1,291 to 1,548,554.

The number of patients currently hospitalized due to the virus fell by 70, to 1,605. Of those, 230 are on ventilators, a decrease of 16 from yesterday.

The counties reporting the highest numbers of new cases are:

Garland – 511

Washington – 452

Pulaski – 431

“The 43 death’s in today’s report are unfortunately the highest we’ve seen during the Omicron surge,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson in a tweet.