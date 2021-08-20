COVID-19 in Arkansas: Ventilator patient numbers hit new all-time high

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas once again saw more COVID-19 patients on ventilators than ever before on Friday even as the total number of hospitalized patients dropped.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows there are 343 COVID-19 patients in the state on ventilators, an increase of 12 and a new record for the pandemic. Hospitalizations declined slightly to 1,397 COVID-19 patients in the state, a decrease of 13 cases.

There are currently 533 COVID-19 cases in the state’s intensive care units on Friday, an increase of eight over Thursday’s number.

The ADH figures also shows 2,407 new cases of COVID-19. The increase in cases pushed the state’s total case count to 431,507 and jumped the active case count by 191 to 24,787.

There were 33 new deaths reported, bringing the total number of Arkansans lost to the virus to 6,614.

The number of fully immunized people increased by 4,360 over the previous day, hitting 1,149,457 people. The number of partially immunized people increased by 732, bringing the state’s total to 355,128.