COVID-19 outbreak hits Oklahoma sorority

(KJRH/NBC NEWS) — An Oklahoma State University sorority house is at the center of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials say 23 members of the Pi Beta Phi house have tested positive for coronavirus.

All of the sorority sisters tested negative before moving into the off-campus house ten days ago.

The entire chapter house has now been put in isolation and the university is conducting contact tracing to find others who may have been exposed.

