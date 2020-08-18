The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

COVID-19 outbreak hits Oklahoma sorority

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(KJRH/NBC NEWS) — An Oklahoma State University sorority house is at the center of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials say 23 members of the Pi Beta Phi house have tested positive for coronavirus.

All of the sorority sisters tested negative before moving into the off-campus house ten days ago.

The entire chapter house has now been put in isolation and the university is conducting contact tracing to find others who may have been exposed.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3aHqWhZ

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss