COVID booster confusion: Who’s eligible, who’s not, and who gets them anyway

CHARLESTON, W.V. (NBC) – Booster shots have started rolling out nationwide, but despite guidance from the CDC and FDA, there is plenty of confusion about who should get them.

The highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the country right now is in Charleston, West Virginia, where one hospital just began offering COVID booster shots to people older than 65.

However, the Kanawha County Health Department in Charleston is offering booster shots to people ages 18 and older. It’s just one example of the patchwork of rules across the country to get that third shot.

On Monday, President Bident got the Pfizer booster shot at the White House, while outside its walls, battles over vaccine mandates are intensifying.

A federal appeals court greenlighted a vaccine mandate in New York City’s schools, the nation’s largest school system, for teachers and staff, and overnight authorities said teachers had until Friday to get vaccinated.

But there are strong oppositions from the teachers’ unions.

Still across the country, new COVID cases have been dropping… But in places with low vaccination rates, hospitalizations and deaths are still high.

In West Virginia, the governor told NBC that more than 12-thousand booster shots have been administered over the last few days.