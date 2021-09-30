COVID protocols for Caddo, Bossier Parish schools will remain the same

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo and Bossier Parish Schools have announced that they will continue following the COVID protocols that are currently in place for their students.

In reviewing guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Caddo Schools will keep the mitigation measures and protocols they are already using to slow the spread of COVID-19.

These mitigation measures include quarantining unvaccinated individuals who are determined to be close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases. This guidance to quarantine these persons has not changed according to medical experts.

In addition, the Office of Public Health is not recommending any modifications of quarantine time periods or providing an option to opt-out of quarantine.

Caddo’s statement comes as the Louisiana Department of Education on Wednesday announced an option to no longer quarantine unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19.

“Caddo Parish Public Schools will continue to follow the advice of our medical partners in addition to guidance from the LDH and the CDC in regard to COVID-19 protocols and mitigation measures,” said Dr. T. Lamar Goree, Superintendent of Caddo Schools. “Since the earliest days of this pandemic, we have looked to these experts in their respective fields to guide us and we will continue to do so. As we have stated since the release of our district’s guidance, we will review all COVID-19 procedures and protocols for updates or modifications at the end of the nine weeks with a focus on the safety of our students and staff as our top priority.”

With extensive, common-sense mitigation measures in place since Caddo’s schools reopened in Aug. 2020, schools and district sites have proven to be among the safest places for students and staff to be.

“Our focus has been strictly on providing in-person learning in the safest environment possible,” Dr. Goree said. “With masking, proper hand hygiene, quarantining and voluntary testing, our schools are reflective of the best practices overwhelmingly advised by our medical community. We will continue to work with these partners on a daily basis in order to reflect the latest recommendations based on scientific findings.”

Bossier Parish Schools also released a statement Thursday regarding the announcement yesterday by the Louisiana Department of Education on new quarantine protocols:

“We are currently gathering more information about the new quarantine guidelines announced by the Louisiana Department of Education. Since the pandemic began, Bossier Schools has adhered to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Louisiana Governor’s Office, and Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. Until school districts receive more clarity, Bossier Schools’ quarantine practices will stay the same.”